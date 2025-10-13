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Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt - Obsidian

Chelsea F.C.

Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt

30% off

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Channelling the energy of the early 2000s, this relaxed-fit Chelsea F.C. tee lets you rep your club in casual comfort all season long.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian
  • Style: HV4918-451

Chelsea F.C.

30% off

Channelling the energy of the early 2000s, this relaxed-fit Chelsea F.C. tee lets you rep your club in casual comfort all season long.

Behind the design: Total 90

Designed to perform through all 90 minutes of a match, the Total 90 Collection became one of the iconic kits of the 2000s thanks to its curving lines, asymmetric designs and mixed materials. This re-release brings that same energy for a new generation of players and fans.

Product details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian
  • Style: HV4918-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • CFC TSHIRT

    Armadeus

    Accurate fit - quality cotton - nice graphic

Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt

Chelsea F.C.

30% off

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