image 1 of 2
Brasil 2026/27 Academy Ball
Nike Academy Ball
€ 32,99
Sold Out:
This product is currently unavailable
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: Canary/Light Menta/Light Photo Blue
- Style: IQ7564-724
Brasil 2026/27 Academy Ball
€ 32,99
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Benefits
Nike Aerowsculpt technology uses moulded grooves to disrupt airflow across the ball for less drag and more stable flight.
Product Details
- Textured casing has a consistent touch when passing, shooting and dribbling. Rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Colour Shown: Canary/Light Menta/Light Photo Blue
- Style: IQ7564-724
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Brasil 2026/27 Academy Ball.
Brasil 2026/27 Academy Ball
€ 32,99