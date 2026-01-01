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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top - Black

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top

€ 79,99
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You love the Boston Celtics, so go ahead and let 'em know! This special 1/2-zip top with its rugged, scrawled aesthetic helps you stand on business for your team.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IB0383-010

Boston Celtics Courtside

€ 79,99

You love the Boston Celtics, so go ahead and let 'em know! This special 1/2-zip top with its rugged, scrawled aesthetic helps you stand on business for your team.

Benefits

Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.

Product Details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IB0383-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top

    Boston Celtics Courtside

    € 79,99

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