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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2269-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2269-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    30% off

    Complete the look