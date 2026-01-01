Nike Factory Store Norwich Riverside

Nike Factory Store Norwich Riverside

Open • Closes at 19:00

Riverside Retail Park

Unit 1 Albion Way

NORWICH, Norfolk, NR1 1WR, GB

+44 1603 665555

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Store Hours

Mon - Fri: 10:00 - 19:00
Sat: 10:00 - 18:30
Sun: 10:30 - 16:30

Services

  • Nike Gift Cards

    Nike Gift Cards

    This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.

  • Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    This store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.

  • Click & Collect

    Click & Collect

    Purchases made on Nike.com can be collected from this store.

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