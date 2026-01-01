Find a Nike Store
Nike Factory Store - Atlantic City
Tanger Outlet Center - The Walk
30 N Arkansas Ave. Suite 1110
Atlantic City, NJ, 08401-4112, US
Closed • Opens at 11:00
Nike Factory Store - Gloucester
100 Premium Outlets Dr #140
Blackwood, NJ, 08012-3863, US
Closed • Opens at 11:00
Nike Factory Store - Jackson
Jackson Premium Outlets
537 Monmouth Rd., Suite 340
Jackson, NJ, 08527-5368, US
Closed • Opens at 10:00
Nike Factory Store - Jersey Gardens
651 Kapkowski Rd., Space 150
Elizabeth, NJ, 07201-4929, US
Closed • Opens at 11:00
Nike Factory Store - Newark
The Shoppes at Broad
697 Broad Street
Newark, NJ, 07102-4405, US
Closed • Opens at 12:00
Nike Factory Store - Paramus
The Outlets at Bergen Town Center
810 Bergen Town Center #37
Paramus, NJ, 07652-5010, US
Closed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00
Nike Factory Store - Princeton
3357 Brunswick Pike Suite 33
Lawrenceville, NJ, 08648-0000, US
Closed • Opens at 11:00
Nike Factory Store - Tinton Falls
Tinton Falls Premium Outlets
One Premium Outlets Blvd. Suite 699
Tinton Falls, NJ, 07753-7479, US
Closed • Opens at 10:00