The Secret to Endless Motivation

Develop bottomless passion and persistence by pinpointing your training "why".

What's the real reason behind your health and wellness goals? In this article, you'll learn how to pinpoint your "why", and how to use it to keep you motivated.



Feeling bored or uninspired with your workouts? It's time to pinpoint your motivation—your training "why". This is the real reason (or reasons) you're showing up and putting in the work. Turning to your "why" whenever you feel over working out or like quitting altogether can inspire you to get back at it, says Nike Master Trainer Branden Collinsworth.



So, why do you train? The answer isn't as simple as saying, "I want to look good naked" or "I want to feel less stressed". Those may be your first, instant responses, but they're also surface-level answers. Without unpacking what's behind them, their power will fade fast—which is why your drive to train can also stall.