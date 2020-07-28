6 Fast-Result Battle Rope Workouts

By Kirsty Godso
Build strength and spike your heart rate with these six simple workouts.
Battle ropes are one of the few pieces of equipment that can provide a cardio and strength workout at the same time. In this article, Nike Master Trainer, Kirsty Godso takes you through the basics of using ropes and shares her top six workouts for seeing results—fast.
Odds are you feel one of two ways about battle ropes: They're totally badass, or they're totally intimidating. Regardless of where you stand, there's no denying that training with these thick, long ropes can skyrocket your heart rate and work your muscles to exhaustion—making battle ropes one of the few pieces of gym equipment that can help you reap cardio and strength benefits in a short amount of time.
Whether you've slammed ropes a hundred times before or need just a little help generating the confidence to pick them up, check out these tips and creative moves from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso.
Two Important Things to do Before You Get Started
Six Moves to Do With Battle Ropes
This mix will get you moving in multiple planes of motion, boost your stability and power and challenge your coordination. Generate power from your lower body and engage your core to get the most out of each rep. If you want to ramp up the intensity, move closer to the anchor point: The more slack you have in the ropes, the harder you have to work to get height during slams and waves.
If you're new to ropes, try doing any of these moves for 15 to 30 seconds. If you're experienced, shoot for 30-second to 1-minute sets. Regardless of your fitness level, you can do 1 to 3 rounds of all 6 movements for a quick cardio-strength session, or incorporate your favourites into any workout. The less rest you take between sets, the more metabolic your workout will be (that means you'll burn more fat).
01. Alternating Waves
Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, biceps, triceps, abs, glutes
Stand facing the anchor point, holding the rope so your palms face each other like you're shaking hands with the rope ends. Step back until the rope is taut. With your feet slightly wider than your hips, do a quarter squat. Keeping your back straight, chest up and feet flat, quickly raise and lower the ropes, alternating between your left and right arm. Try to send small, fast ripples all the way to the anchor point. Continue alternating arms as quickly as you can.
02. Power Slam
Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, chest, biceps, triceps, abs, glutes
Use the same setup as the alternating wave. Rise onto your toes and raise both arms as high as you can, then come back down, lowering your heels, as you slam both sides of the rope down as hard as you can. Continue as quickly as possible.
03. Rotational Slam
Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, biceps, triceps, abs, glutes
Hold both rope ends together with an underhand grip. Step back until the rope is taut. With your feet slightly wider than your hips, do a quarter squat and bring your hands to one side of your body. Rise onto your toes as you whip the rope up and over to the other side (it should make a big arc), pivoting your feet to face the direction of the rope ends. Immediately switch sides and repeat. Continue alternating sides as quickly as you can.
04. Arm Circles
Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, biceps, triceps, abs.
Use the same setup as the alternating wave. Rise onto your toes as you simultaneously start to make a big anti-clockwise circle with your left arm and a clockwise circle with your right arm. Lower your heels as the ropes come towards one another. Continue making circles as quickly as you can.
05. Single-Arm Plank Slam
Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, biceps, triceps, abs.
Facing the anchor point, do a plank with your feet slightly wider than your hips. Grab one rope end with the same-side hand and do single-arm slams as quickly as you can. When you've completed your set, switch arms and repeat.
06. Russian Twist
Muscles worked: Shoulders, biceps, triceps, abs, obliques.
Facing the anchor point, sit with your legs together and bent, and your heels on the floor. Hold both rope ends together with an underhand grip and bring your hands to one side of your body. Whip the rope up and over to the other side (it should make a big arc), rotating your upper body to face the direction of the rope ends. Immediately switch sides and repeat. Continue alternating sides as quickly as you can.
