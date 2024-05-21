Let her compete

Girls love to play and play hard. The research backs us up on this: three-quarters of girls say things related to competition are what they like most about sport. They also like to play on teams that emphasise both winning and fun. We know girls aren't fragile and they aren't any more likely to get hurt than boys. First and foremost, they want to play.

This doesn't mean you must have an all-out practice game or keep score at every training session. It does mean you should find ways to engage girls in friendly competition while learning key skills.

The best types of games are ones that get kids moving and keep downtime to a minimum. Games that teach communication, teamwork, problem-solving and movement skills are all great. Here are some fun, easy activities to teach these concepts and help girls get moving.