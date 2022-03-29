How To Fold Shorts To Save Space

3 Folding Hacks for Shorts To Save Space
Product Care
Properly folding shorts helps to save space in your wardrobe, suitcase or drawer while keeping them wrinkle-free. Check out these simple tips on how to fold shorts.
Shorts, which come in a variety of styles for everyday wear, are a versatile item that may be one of your wardrobe staples. But that can mean that over time, they start to take up space. Learning how to efficiently fold shorts can help organise your wardrobe and space where you need it, whether it be a wardrobe, dressing table or suitcase. Check out these space-saving tips for folding shorts, starting with the basics.
1. How To Fold Shorts in 3 Easy Steps
Shorts can be simple to fold when you follow these three steps:
- To help avoid wrinkles, give each pair of shorts a shake before folding. Smooth over any bumps or creases so they'll lie flat when folded.
- Lay shorts flat on a surface or hold them up in front of you, folding them in half along the vertical seam.
- Fold the bottom of the shorts up to the top.
This transforms the shorts into a small square parcel that can be easily packed or tucked into a drawer, and it works well for any style of shorts.
2. How To Stack Shorts
Here are two effective ways to organise shorts once they're folded:
- Stacking them vertically on top of each other.
- Stacking them horizontally on their side, forming a row of shorts that allows you to see every pair when you open the drawer.
Tip: when stacking shorts vertically, there's a trick to prevent the stack from toppling over. Alternate the position of the waistbands. For example, if you set down one pair of folded shorts with the waistband facing away from you, the next pair should face towards you. Alternating secures the stack.
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3. How To Fold Shorts for Travel
To maximise space in a suitcase, roll shorts carefully and neatly. Here's how:
- Shake out or smooth over any bumps or creases in the fabric to avoid excess wrinkles.
- Vertically fold the shorts in half across the centre seam.
- Starting from the bottom, roll the shorts up tightly towards the waistband until the shorts form a compact cylinder shape.
Words by: Lesly Gregory