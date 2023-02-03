How to Naturally Dye Sneakers, According to Nike Footwear Designers

If you're looking to give new life to a pair of sneakers in your wardrobe and you're up for a do-it-yourself creative project, this Nike how-to guide for dyeing sneakers is for you.

Whether you want to freshen up an old pair of kicks or give a vintage look to a new pair of crisp, white sneakers, this guide provides step-by-step instructions for how to dye sneakers using all-natural ingredients.

Below, Aja Zarrehparvar, a footwear design specialist at Nike, and Indah Nur, a material designer for Nike kids' footwear, walk through the steps and share their tips for dyeing a pair of white Nike sneakers with homemade, natural dye.

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