How Sleep Affects Your Immune System

01. Break a sweat.

Dr Schneider says exercise is the best way to promote high-quality sleep because it (a) can make it easier to conk out, especially when you do it earlier in the day, and (b) helps promote that restorative deep sleep. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly, as well as strength training at least two days a week, consistent with the American Heart Association's recommendations. Just make sure not to overdo it, as some research suggests overtraining can cause inflammation that can actually distract your immune cells from tackling any intruders.



02. Cut back on alcohol.

A nightcap may help you fall asleep, but you could pay in quality later in the night. Research shows that alcohol can activate a brain pattern associated with rest—not sleep—prohibiting the truly restorative kind of shut-eye. If you do feel the urge for a drink (and you're of legal age), keep it to one, at least a couple of hours before bed, and pair it with food so your body has time to metabolise the booze to minimise its effects, says Dr Schneider.



03. Avoid obvious interrupters.

Frequent or prolonged wake-ups in the middle of the night can prevent you from entering the most restorative stages of the sleep cycle, says Dr Schneider. Try to stop eating (and maybe even drinking water) two to three hours before you hit the hay to avoid being woken up by your digesting stomach (or bladder).



Ultimately, sleep is your best friend whether you're healthy and trying to stay that way or you're coming down with something. In the latter case, you'll probably feel more tired than usual anyway. So do yourself a favour and listen to your body—it's actually pretty smart.