4 Healthy Appetizers To Make, According to a Registered Dietitian

This recipe requires a bit more effort, but it's worth the extra time in the kitchen. Whether you are actively following a plant-based diet or looking for a way to add more vegetables to your eating pattern, this dish is a sure-fire way to satisfy even the most devout meat eaters.

Cauliflower has received much attention in the health world as a way to replace traditional carbohydrates, like rice or pizza dough, but this cruciferous vegetable is so much more than a starch replacement. One large head of cauliflower provides roughly 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of magnesium for adult men and 39 percent of the recommended daily intake of magnesium for women, and more than 400 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C for both adult men and women. One large head of cauliflower is also a significant source of protein and fibre, which is important for keeping you feeling full and supporting digestion.

As long as certified gluten-free oat flour and bread crumbs are used, this healthy appetiser is appropriate for those following a gluten-free diet as well as vegetarians and vegans (assuming the hot sauce is void of dairy).

(Related: What Is a Plant-based Diet—And Is It Right for Me?)

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower, chopped

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 cup oat flour

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ cup hot sauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Instructions:

(Serves 4)