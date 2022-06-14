3 Benefits of Drinking Coffee Before and After Working Out

You're gearing up to work out and although you've hydrated, you're also considering drinking a coffee before your workout for an extra boost of energy. Or maybe you're waiting until after your workout to enjoy that cup of java to suppress any post-workout fatigue. Or—plot twist—you're thinking of downing a cup before and another one after your workout.

The question is, are any of these ideas a good idea? According to experts, there are benefits to all of those approaches, but also a few pitfalls to bear in mind, too. Before you visit your favourite barista, here's what you should know.