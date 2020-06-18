Up to 50% Off

Play on with up to 50% off selected gear. Shop

Nutrition

Classic Veggies with Dip

By Nike Training

Classic Veggies with Dip

A tried-and-tested tasty snack in just 5 minutes. Serves 4.

Really quick and easy, this tasty snack is a tried-and-tested hero full of vitamins. Give it a go.

A delicious snack that delivers vitamins and minerals. Vegetarian. Gluten and nut- free.

Ingredients

4 carrots
200g sugar snap peas
200g radish
2 cups Greek yogurt
Olive oil
Salt
Your choice of spices

Instructions

Cut the veggies in half or into smaller stalks. Mix Greek yogurt, olive oil, salt and optional spices like garlic powder or fresh herbs. Then let the dippin' begin!

Nutritional Information per Serving

223 calories
21g carbs
9g protein
13g fat

Healthy Recipes by Lifesum.

Learn More
Classic Veggies with Dip

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers for help staying active and healthy.

Download
Classic Veggies with Dip

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers for help staying active and healthy.

Download