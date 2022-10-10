3 Nike Slim-Fit Polos for Men to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Whether for golf, tennis or casual wearing, these slim-fit polos from Nike provide comfort and breathability.
Slim-fit polos from Nike are crafted with sweat-wicking, breathable material designed to keep you comfortable throughout the day. A wardrobe staple, polos provide a structured, tailored look, making them ideal for post-match lunch or errands.
From tennis to golf and everything in between, these slim-fit polos for men from Nike are worth a try.
1.The Nike Polo Men's Slim Polo
Available in stripes, patterns and a variety of colours, the Nike Polo Men's Slim Polo is made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester fibres—making it a soft, stretchy all-round classic for golf and tennis.
Top features:
- Dri-FIT Technology to dry sweat quickly
- Long back hem and side vents for easy tucking or untucking
- Embroidered eyelets on the underarms to enhance airflow
- Ribbed collar to reduces curling
2.The Nike Polo Rafa Men's Slim Polo
Embroidered with Rafael Nadal's signature "raging bull" logo, this polo is a winning top for any die-hard fan.
Top features:
- Dri-FIT Technology to help keep you dry throughout intense rallies
- Knit fabric for extra ventilation
- Organic cotton and polyester fibres that feel smooth against the skin
3.NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's Tennis Polo
Although categorised as a polo, this slim-fitting garment has no collar—adding extra airflow throughout the neck area during particularly hot, sweaty tennis matches or rounds of golf.
Top features:
- Available in five bold colours
- Dri-FIT Technology to keep sweat from accumulating on the skin
- Pull-ring zip on the neck for extra ventilation on the chest
- Seams that go from the top of the shoulders to the front, giving the polo a gentle curve along the shape of the arms (and a more fitted feel)
Words by Julia Sullivan