What Is Pronation—And What Are the Best Nike Shoes for Flat Feet?

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, supportive shoes that are designed for stability and motion control can be beneficial for flat-footed runners. Stability running shoes are designed to support the arch of the foot with ample cushioning. For example, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit shoe is designed with Nike React foam, which feels smooth, bouncy and supportive underfoot. Nike React technology is 11 percent softer and offers 13 percent more energy return than Nike's previous technology, while also being more durable and more lightweight.

Alternatively, motion-control running shoes offer arch support in the midsole as well as additional heel cup support to keep the foot from rolling inwards during each step. A 2015 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that running in shoes with motion control was associated with a significantly lower overall injury risk among recreational runners with overpronated feet. Additionally, a 2020 study in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy found that motion-control shoes may reduce the risk of pronation-related running injuries, but they did not influence the risk of other running-related injuries.

Consult your doctor, though, before you select a shoe to make sure you're making the best decisions for your needs. When you're shopping, it's key to try a variety of options in the shop, too, to find the right fit.