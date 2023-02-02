The Best Men's Puffer Coats by Nike
Buying Guide
These insulative, puffy men's jackets will keep you warm all winter long.
A puffer coat is as essential to a winter wardrobe as shorts in the summer. Designed to keep you warm as you traverse the trails, trek from the parking garage to the shop or commute from work to the weight room, a cosy puffer coat will serve you well when cold temperatures hit.
But which puffer coat is best for you? Below, check out a round-up of the best Nike puffer coats for men, categorised by which activities or adventures they're best suited for.
(Related: The Best Nike Sneakers to Wear in Winter)
The Best Nike Puffer Coats for Men
1. For Winter Sports: Nike Storm-FIT Puffer Coats
As any winter sport enthusiast knows, nothing beats clipping on your skis, snowboard or snowshoes when snow starts falling. To thoroughly enjoy moving through the flakes, it's best to suit up in insulated, winter-resistant outerwear. Here to protect your top half is a puffer coat made from Nike Storm-FIT technology.
(Related: The Best Nike Gifts for Skiers and Snowboarders)
A microfibre polyester-laminate blend, Nike Storm-FIT fabrics provide a shield against water and wind. By zipping into a Nike Storm-FIT jacket, you'll be protected from the wet, cold reality of snow, sleet, sludge and slush.
For example, the Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Men's PRIMALOFT® Jacket, is built with protective Storm-FIT tech, while also being lined with PRIMALOFT® Thermoplume insulation, a down alternative that traps heat.
2. For Everyday Wear: Nike Therma-FIT Puffer Coats
On the hunt for a puffer to throw on to run errands or grab coffee? Check out the Nike selection of puffer coats made with Nike Therma-FIT Technology.
Nike Therma-FIT is a double-brushed, microfibre fleece that resists heat loss and retains energy to keep you warm. Nike Therma-FIT fabric manages to do this without excess bulk or heft—meaning it'll keep you toasty without making you feel like a moving marshmallow.
To determine which Nike Therma-FIT puffer jacket is right for you, think about your personal style. With its snap enclosures and collar, the coach's jacket look of the Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Authentics Men's Insulated Coach's Jacket works with a casual, streetwear outfit.
Meanwhile, with its zip front and hooded back, the Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner Men's Insulated Hooded Camo Jacket may be more optimal for someone looking for a classic puffer.
3. For Outdoor Adventures: Nike Therma-FIT ADV Puffer Coats
If you're a trail runner, hiker, camper or any other type of outdoor adventurer, a puffer jacket made with Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology may be the best puffer coat for you.
Therma-FIT ADV fabric levels up the technology found in Therma-FIT, resulting in gear that is just as water-repellent and warm, but more advanced. Nike Fit ADV leverages in-depth athlete insights, sport-science research, body-mapped engineering and innovative design features to tailor garments to specific sport, movement and lifestyle needs.
If you're a runner, for example, you may be most comfortable in a super-slim-fit option, like the Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel Men's Down-Fill Running Jacket, which hugs tight to the body and gives the arms freedom of movement.
Meanwhile, if you're a hiker and arm mobility is a little bit less vital to your outdoor sport, the Nike Therma-FIT ADV ACG "Lunar Lake" Puffer Jacket may be the best fit, thanks to the insulation that holds in warmth while letting moisture escape.
(Related: The Best Winter Hiking Gear by Nike)
Words by Gabrielle Kassel