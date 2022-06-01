The Best Nike One-Piece Swimsuits for Women

The Best Nike One-Piece Swimsuits
Buying Guide
From playful colours to unique cuts and styles, check out the best one-piece swimsuits from Nike.
If you've been on the hunt for a unique and comfortable one-piece swimsuit, you're in luck. Nike one-piece swimsuits offers functional designs for everyday beach wear or workouts in the pool.
In the Nike swimming collection, you'll find eye-catching cutouts, sporty styles with added support, cheeky options with less coverage at the back and more.
How to Select the Best One-Piece Swimsuit for You
Before you choose the best one-piece swimming costume for you, consider what you want out of your new swimwear. For example, if you're searching for a swimming costume that's functional for laps in the pool, consider a one-piece with performance fabrics like Nike HydraLock, which provides a slightly compressive fit for support during water-based activities.
The Nike swimming collection has a style for every body type and purpose. Below, check out the top women's one-piece swimwear from Nike.
1.Cut-Out Swimsuit: Nike Party Dots
Nike offers a variety of cut-out swimsuit styles, colours and shapes. Made from 75 percent recycled materials, the Nike Party Dots one-piece offers light bust support, which makes it suitable for low- to no-impact water-based activities, such as swimming and paddleboarding.
The swimsuit is lined for better fit and coverage, and it features a front half-zip that you can adjust. There's a cheeky fit on the back and high-leg cut that sits above the hip. When you're trying it on, move around in it to make sure you find the fit you want.
2.Sporty Suit With High-Cut Leg: Nike Sneakerkini
As the name implies, this one-piece (and its lace-up detail in the front) was inspired by iconic Nike sneaker styles. The Nike Sneakerkini U-Back One-Piece is designed with a high-cut leg that sits above the hip and can be worn for any beach or pool adventure this summer—from lounging by the water to swimming laps.
3.For High-Intensity Water Sports: Nike HydraLock Sculpt
For intense water workouts, the Nike HydraLock Sculpt swimsuit is specifically designed to help you perform better in the water. The suit is made from HydraLock fabric, which helps lock you in with a compressive, streamlined fit.
The HydraLock Sculpt suit comes with contoured side panels and high support in the upper body. The strong support and technical fabrics help ensure you can swim, play beach volleyball or do any waterside activity without feeling distracted by your swimsuit.
4.Eye-Catching Swimsuit: Nike Colour Block
This one-piece swimsuit is sleek and modern with a colour-block design that stands out. It offers light support, helping you comfortably power through your favourite water-based activities. The swimsuit has a cheeky bottom and high-leg cut, plus it's lined for smooth, supportive coverage.
5.Strapless Swimsuit: Nike SolidLooking to minimise shoulder tan lines? Nike Solid Lace-Up Bandeau One-Piece gives you the option to remove the straps. You can wear the straps for swimming and then take them off when you're just hanging out in the sunshine.
This suit provides light bust support, plus an adjustable drawcord that laces up the back to help keep the suit in place. Like many of Nike's one-piece styles, this swimsuit offers cheeky bottom coverage and a high-leg cut.
Words by Claire Tak