Air Jordan Collection
Air Jordan 11
Original Release (1995)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/BLACK – DARK CONCORD)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130245-101)
Air Jordan 11
Original Release (1995)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/BLACK – DARK CONCORD)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130245-101)
MJ Refuses to Relent
With his feet back on the court and eyes firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned to his first full season in two years at a furious pace. En route to one of his most impressive campaigns to date, Jordan clinched the MVP, All-Star MVP and his fourth championship ring to remind the league what dominance looked like.
From the Vault
An Icon Among Icons
With its sleek aerodynamics and sophisticated patent-leather shine, the Air Jordan 11 became one of the most sought-after sneakers in the game even before its big screen debut in the animated classic Space Jam. An instant favourite among players, the AJ 11 remains an unbeatable blend of elegance and attitude.