Behind the Design: ACG Crater Lake

Such is the genesis of Crater Lake, located in the Southern part of Oregon. But let's take a step back. This is ACG, reporting on another of nature's wonders, the inspiration for our newest collection, Spring 2021. We didn't have to go a long distance to find the lake, but considering its origins, looking out at the clear water feels a bit like travelling back in time. We hope our newest collection evokes a similar feeling in you.



Now, about that volcano … it was called Mount Mazama, and approximately 7,700 years ago, it fatefully erupted, forever changing the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. The eruption formed what's known as a caldera, or a cauldron-like hollow area, underneath where the volcano used to be. Though not an actual crater, per se, this is in fact what gave Crater Lake its name. Several Spring '21 patterns have been named after Mazama and designed after the caldera's unique shape.