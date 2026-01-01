Gym gloves for weightlifting: keeping you covered
Whether you're lifting weights or heading to a high-intensity class, our gym gloves keep your hands protected during every workout. We craft them with a range of padding options, so you can find the perfect pair to suit your needs. High-density foam in key areas protects your palms when you're lifting heavy. Want something lighter? There are low and medium-density options that give targeted reinforcement in the places you need it most. Meanwhile, look out for pairs with touchscreen-compatible fingertips and thumbs. You'll stay connected while your hands stay cosy.
Keep your cool as you push your limits. We've got weightlifting gloves with breathable mesh on the backs of the hands and perforations on the palms. They let air flow and minimise slippage, so you'll always be in control. Plus, silicone patterns on the palm and fingers give you reliable grip so you can lift with confidence. Secure hook-and-loop closures and cinched elastic wrap around the wrist, so you'll be locked in for the full session. Once you're done, a pull tab makes it easy to get your gloves off.
Lightweight materials and stretchy knits give our gym gloves full flexibility. Training on cold mornings? Discover gloves for the gym with soft-brushed fleece lining and Therma-FIT technology. It helps manage your body's natural heat, so you'll feel warm and comfortable, whatever the temperature. Meanwhile, Terry cloth thumb panels let you wipe away sweat. You'll find classic designs alongside fingerless gloves that protect your hands while creating a flexible feel. Pick an adjustable pair for a fit that's just right for you.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose weightlifting training gloves with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.