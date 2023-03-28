Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      R 399,95
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      R 949,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
      R 749,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      R 549,95
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max
      Men's Shorts
      R 899,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 499,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      R 699,95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      R 549,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Bike Shorts (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Bike Shorts (Plus Size)
      R 699,95
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      R 749,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23 Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Women's Football Shorts
      R 499,95
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Tennis Shorts
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Men's Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's Running Shorts
      R 499,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts
      R 899,95
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      R 799,95
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      R 899,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Woven Fitness Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Woven Fitness Shorts
      R 849,95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      R 399,95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      R 1 299,95