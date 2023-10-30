Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gifts At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Calm
      Nike Calm Women's Mules
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Calm
      Women's Mules
      R 1 299,95
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Nike Winter Warrior Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      R 499,95
      Nike Peak
      Nike Peak Beanie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Peak
      Beanie
      R 599,95
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Just In
      Nike ACG
      Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      R 2 999,95
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Top
      Just In
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Women's Top
      R 2 499,95
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      R 1 999,95
      Nike Fly Cap
      Nike Fly Cap Unstructured 5-Panel Flat-Bill Hat
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Cap
      Unstructured 5-Panel Flat-Bill Hat
      R 599,95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Swift
      Nike Swift Women's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swift
      Women's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      R 429,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Cropped Printed Tank Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Cropped Printed Tank Top
      R 649,95
      Atlético Madrid 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Atlético Madrid 2023/24 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Peak
      Nike Peak Tall Cuff Futura Beanie
      Just In
      Nike Peak
      Tall Cuff Futura Beanie
      R 549,95
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      R 899,95
      NikeCourt Victory
      NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Tank
      Just In
      NikeCourt Victory
      Women's Tennis Tank
      R 749,95
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      R 1 699,95
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Skirt
      Just In
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Flouncy Skirt
      R 999,95
      Nike Forward Trousers
      Nike Forward Trousers Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Forward Trousers
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
      R 2 199,95
      Nike Sportswear GORE-TEX
      Nike Sportswear GORE-TEX Men's Loose Storm-FIT ADV Hooded Waterproof Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear GORE-TEX
      Men's Loose Storm-FIT ADV Hooded Waterproof Jacket
      R 7 899,95
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Leggings with Pockets
      Just In
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Leggings with Pockets
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Therma-FIT ADV Oversized Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Oversized Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket
      R 6 499,95

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.