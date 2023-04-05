Walking presents: go the extra mile
Help the outdoor adventurer in your life brave the elements with our collection of walking gifts from Nike. Whether they're a hiking enthusiast or outdoor climbing fan, you'll discover a range of high-performance gifts to suit them.
Comfort is key to a successful hike. That's why our range of presents for walkers includes clothing crafted from innovative fabrics, so your favourite hiker can focus on their next step. For long distances and steep inclines, look to our gear made with Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking fabric helps keep walkers dry and comfortable—essential when they're walking for miles.
For long-distance walkers, opt for a pair of leggings or trousers with multiple pockets to keep belongings close at hand. Angled pockets at the sides allow easy access when they're on the move. Meanwhile, zipped pockets on the thigh provide extra security for valuables—ideal for keeping their phone within easy reach.
Distance requires endurance, so our gifts for hill walkers are crafted with performance in mind. You'll find a mix of pieces designed for optimal comfort over long distances. Leggings with extra-wide waistbands help to reduce rolling, pinching and sliding while delivering gentle support. Opt for trousers with internal drawcords, so they can adjust them for a flawless fit. And for extra comfort, explore our collection of clothing made from InfinaLock fabric—it feels compressive and supportive in all the right places.
To keep them snug during cold-weather adventures, take your pick of walking gifts designed for cosy layering. Hoodies and sweatshirts with Therma-FIT technology help to regulate the body's natural heat, so hikers can stay warm and cool down in comfort.