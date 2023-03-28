Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Cross Training

      Cross Training

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Men's Training Shoes
      R 2 999,95
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Women's Training Shoes
      R 2 999,95
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 2 499,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      R 799,95
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Men's Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Men's Training Shoes
      R 2 799,95
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max
      Men's Shorts
      R 899,95
      Nike City Trainer 3
      Nike City Trainer 3 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike City Trainer 3
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Training Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP
      Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      R 2 799,95
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Premium
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      R 649,95
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      R 2 699,95
      Nike City Rep TR
      Nike City Rep TR Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike City Rep TR
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      R 599,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 799,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 499,95
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Related Stories