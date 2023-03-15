Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike School Shoes & Trainers

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      R 2 099,95
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      R 949,95
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      R 2 099,95
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Older Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      R 799,95
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      R 799,95
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      R 949,95
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      R 3 599,95
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 2 699,95
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Training Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 599,95
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Basketball Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      R 999,95
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Air Max SC
      Nike Air Max SC Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Men's Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 1 599,95

      Nike school shoes & trainers: explore new ground

      Our high-performance school trainers have the same signature designs as our adult range – so future sports stars feel powerful as they chase their goals. Back to school trainers in lightweight materials keep kids feeling cool and comfortable. Plus, PE shoes with Max Air cushioning provide maximum protection while they step, kick and jump.

      Our PE trainers deliver support and style, whatever the activity. For sprinters, choose Nike Free technology – it offers extra flexibility in the forefoot for powering across the track. Flat, wide heels ensure ultimate stability, making every step count. And for racket sports, choose low profile designs with plenty of cushioning to absorb impact. Plus, ultra-grippy soles let them stop, pivot and stretch for total precision, hit after hit.

      The collection of Nike back to school shoes includes classic styles, so you can stick to the uniform code. Discreet logos give young athletes the branded look they love, while PE shoes with non-marking soles will protect gym floors.