Air Max Plus TN trainers and shoes: step into the future
With an unmistakable silhouette and a futuristic textured upper, our Air Max TN shoes breathe fresh life into the late '90s footwear phenomenon. First designed for performance running, the visible Max Air units in the sole deliver soft cushioning for effortless push-offs and landings. Whether you're clocking up the miles or running daily errands, Nike Air Max Plus shoes provide reliable comfort and stability with every step. A wide range of colours means you can find a pair to match your unique style, from neutral tones to bold and vibrant hues.
Comfort without compromise
Athletes deserve consistent comfort with every stride. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel. The design has come a long way, but we've never compromised on the comfort the distinctive Air Sole gives you as you run. An innovative Max Air unit in the heel and forefoot of our Nike Air Max TN shoes creates a cloud-like bounce, whether you're running, jumping or walking. The impressive cushioning system targets specific parts of the foot, so you can enjoy reliable stability every time.
Keep your cool
Ready to push your limits? Go for Nike Air Max Plus trainers that keep you cool. Strategically placed mesh provides targeted ventilation in the areas you need it most. This gives you an airy feel, no matter how hard you're pushing. Plus, our fabrics are soft and flexible for a comfortable fit. Look out for supportive midfoot arch bands that enable you to level up your performance. Elsewhere, grooves in the outsole add flexibility, making each step feel natural.
Traction you can trust
Whether you're running off track or strolling through city streets, our Air Max Plus trainers provide the grip you need to feel secure. Twist and turn with confidence, thanks to full-length rubber soles. Tread patterns ensure reliable traction, so you can walk, run, jump and squat with confidence. Meanwhile, plastic toe tips add structure and protection to the design. The rest of the shoe is super-lightweight, so nothing can hold you back.
Durable designs
Nike Air Max TN trainers combine synthetic and textile materials for soft-touch comfort and a sleek appearance. Keep an eye out for pairs with distinctive wavy lines that form the iconic plastic cage—they're inspired by palm trees and the ocean. Meanwhile, the supportive arch of the shoes draws inspiration from a whale's tail and gives these shoes their instantly recognisable look. Elsewhere, low, padded collars create a sleek and streamlined appearance—and feel comfortable and relaxed for all-day wear.
The future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us on our journey, choose Air Max Plus designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.