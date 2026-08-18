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Air Force 1 Low Top Shoes & Trainers

Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
R 2 599,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
R 2 599,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
R 2 599,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
Women's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
R 1 399,95
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
R 1 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
R 2 599,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
R 2 599,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
R 2 599,95
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
R 1 999,95
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
R 1 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
R 2 599,95

Air Force 1 low top shoes: upgraded classics

Nike Air Force 1 low shoes combine a clean, streamlined look with lasting comfort. With their comfortable and timeless construction, low top AF-1 trainers provide a statement feel combined with a soft ride. Our selection includes models with a subtle platform to give you a little extra height, alongside elevated designs in luxe suede leather. You'll also find junior sizes, including older kids' trainers and EasyOn versions for the littlest feet, which slip on and off. This means the whole family can enjoy heritage style and premium quality.


When you get a pair of Air Force 1 low top trainers, you get technology, looks and comfort all wrapped into one. The AF-1 design was introduced by Nike in 1982 as the first basketball shoes to include Nike Air technology. You'll find that same soft and springy cushioning in today's models, in a refined, lightweight version. A padded, low-cut collar ramps up the comfort while creating a sleek look. Meanwhile, perforations on the toe cap allow ventilation and that signature AF-1 aesthetic.


Pick a pair of Nike Air Force 1 low trainers in timeless block colours. To really stand out, choose from a range of limited-edition shades and prints honouring our AF-1 low shoes' status as a street icon. Whatever you go for, you can expect soft leather uppers that soften and develop vintage character with wear. Plus, grippy rubber soles provide excellent traction and come with cupsole stitching for durability.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our mission, choose AF-1 Nike low trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.