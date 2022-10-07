All Stories

How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer

Behaviour change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.

How To Break Through Mental Blocks

Coaching

Bust Through Any Mental Block

Losing your nerve at vital moments? Learn how to persevere through any mental block—and come out stronger.

The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese

This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

Is Tenacity Born or Made

Coaching

Is Tenacity Born or Made?

The ability to stick it out stems from your genes, but research shows that perseverance is coachable. Sharpen that skill for endless progress.

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Every year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next...

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

This mindfulness practice can help you persevere through pain and negative emotions—and it's ridiculously simple.

Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback with Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens' secret to being a tennis powerhouse? Knowing her power outside tennis. Hear her story.

5 Tips for Dealing With Burnout, According to Mental Health Experts

Coaching

What to Do When You're Burnt TF Out

A weird combo of overwhelmed and apathetic can leave you fried and doubting yourself. Here's how to rekindle your flame.

To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Coaching

To Achieve a Goal, Decide Whether the Process Is Actually Worth It

Going in with unrealistic expectations could be holding you back from following through. Here's how to avoid that pitfall.

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Laid Back but Levelled Up

Known for her intensity and competitiveness on the court, Sabrina Ionescu is highly disciplined and relentless. However, the WNBA star's personal style reveals a softer, more laid-back Sabrina—one...

Can You Run During Pregnancy? Yes—Here’s How, According to Experts

This Is Nike (M)

Run Throughout Your Pregnancy With These Little Adjustments

Your body and mind will thank you for keeping those running shoes in use. Learn how to adjust your routine once you're expecting—and find a whole new appreciation for it.

What and How to Eat When You're Pregnant

This Is Nike (M)

The New "Rules" of Eating When You're Pregnant

You don't have to go down a search-engine rabbit hole to figure out what and how to eat. Antenatal nutrition is much simpler than that—our experts have got you.

What to Know About Exercise When You're Trying to Conceive, According to Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

This Is Nike (M)

How to Exercise When You're Trying to Conceive— Minus the Confusion

Looking for some clarity on how to adjust your workouts during this time? Here it is, straight from leading research and top fertility experts.

What to Do If You Can't Feel Your Pelvic Floor Muscles Postpartum, According to Experts

This Is Nike (M)

Your Pelvic Floor Is Still There—Here's How to Find It

Down-there muscles ghosted you after childbirth? This DIY guide can help you reconnect so you can recover—and get back to training—more comfortably.

Working Out After Having a Baby? Here’s What Experts Want You to Know

This Is Nike (M)

A Refreshing New Way to Think About Your Post-Partum Goals

No punishments, no guilt, no comparisons—just things that will make you feel good from the inside out.

4 Surprising Ways Your Body Changes During Pregnancy

This Is Nike (M)

4 Mind-Blowing Things Your Body Accomplishes During Pregnancy

Let's just say it does some wild things to keep you and your baby healthy. Read this whenever you need a reminder that You. Are. Amazing.

Exactly How—and Why—to Relax Your Tight Pelvic Floor During Pregnancy

This Is Nike (M)

"Exercises" Your Pelvic Floor Will Thank You for  During Pregnancy

Kegels are so 10 years ago. Show your pelvic floor some modern love with a trampoline, a balloon and a yawn (it'll make sense in a sec).

What Is Abdominal Separation, or Diastasis Recti, and What Can You Do About It?

This Is Nike (M)

This One Thing Happens to Almost Everyone's Core in Pregnancy

Your abs will probably separate, but it's not the end of the world (promise!). Here's what to know—and how to keep your core strong despite the split.

