The 8 Best Small Gift Ideas for Teens by Nike

Buying Guide

If you're searching for the right gift for a teenager, use this guide to find something they'll love.

Last updated: 22 November 2022
3 min read
The Best Small Gift and Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Teens by Nike

Choosing the right gift for a teenager can be intimidating. Once you tap into their interests, hobbies and style, you'll be on the right path to find a small gift that will make their face light up.

These small gifts work for any occasion—a stocking filler during the festive season, a birthday gift or graduation present. Check out these eight small gift ideas for teens.

(Related: The 8 Best Small Gifts for Women From Nike)

The 8 Best Small Gift Ideas for Teens by Nike

1. Nike Graphic Tee

Teenagers are at the age when receiving clothes is cool—assuming it's something they'll want to wear. Enter: Nike graphic T-shirts. Choose from Nike SB and All Conditions Gear graphic tees or opt for a classic Swoosh design. Graphic tees from Nike come in long-sleeve, short-sleeve and tank-top options.

2. Nike Beanie

One perk of cool weather is busting out the beanies. If the teen in your life likes a classic look, go with a no-frills fisherman beanie. Or choose from beanies with poms, fleece lining and knit fabric. For those who love sport, pick a beanie featuring their favourite team's colours and emblem.

(Related: The Best Nike Beanies to Shop Now)

3. Nike Hair Accessories

If the teenager on your shopping list likes to accessorise with hair bands, scrunchies and bows, there are plenty of options from Nike to fit their personal style. The collection includes velvet hair bands, large bows to rep the Swoosh and graphic scrunchies that look just as good in a top knot as around the wrist on standby.

4. Nike Sunglasses

Pick a pair of sunglasses that best matches your teen boy or teen girl's style, whether aviator frames, mirrored lenses or specialised running shades. If your teenager is glued to a screen, opt for a pair of Nike blue-light-blocking glasses to protect their eyes.

(Related: The Best Nike Sunglasses for Running)

5. Nike Watch Band

If the teenager in your life has an Apple Watch, it could be time for a band refresh. The Nike Sport Loop features a breathable nylon weave with the iconic Swoosh logo in a variety of colours, including black, white, olive and Pride colours. Or there's the Nike Sport Band, which is made from perforated fluoroelastomer that's soft on skin. It comes in colours including white, black, grey, red or pink.

6. Nike Water Bottle

A Nike water bottle is a simple gift that's sure to get plenty of use. Consider a sturdy, stainless-steel water bottle that can take a beating as it goes from class to class or house to house.

(Related: This Is Exactly How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day, According to Experts)

7. Nike Socks

Socks can be a standard gift, but they don't have to be boring. Nike socks come in a variety of colours, including tie-dye and dip-dye. You can get socks that match the hobbies of the teen on your shopping list, whether they like cushioned socks for running or training or over-the-calf socks for football or baseball.

8. Nike Gift Card

If the teenager you're shopping for loves all things Nike, you can't go wrong with a gift card. With this gift, teens can choose what they want—no guessing required. You can also consider slipping a gift card in a Nike beanie, water bottle or a pair of socks for an extra surprise.

(Related: The 8 Best Small Gifts for Men From Nike)

Shop Nike Gift Cards

Words by Emilia Benton

Originally published: 16 November 2022

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