The 5 Best White Elephant Gift Ideas by Nike

Check out the best secret Santa gifts by Nike
Buying guide
Whether it's a water bottle, beanie or gift card, you're sure to find something in this guide that works for just about anyone.
If you're participating in a secret Santa gift exchange this festive season, you may be looking for a budget-friendly gift idea that your friends, family or co-workers will love. Part of the fun (and the challenge) of picking out secret Santa gifts is you don't know who you're shopping for—as part of the gift exchange, your gift could end up in anyone's hands.
The best secret Santa gifts are crowd-pleasers, appealing to a wide group of people. The better the gift, the more people will want to steal it when it's their turn to pick out a gift. In this secret Santa gift guide, discover memorable, gender-neutral gift ideas that will impress just about anyone at the festive get-together.
(Related: The 8 best fitness gifts from Nike)
The best secret Santa gift ideas by Nike
1. Mini backpack or hip pack
Your secret Santa gift recipient can cart around their essentials in style with a mini Nike backpack or hip pack. When it comes to mini backpack styles, opt for a simple black-and-white design to appeal to just about anyone. From there, choose a classic Nike Swoosh logo or a refined Nike Futura script to rep the brand.
If you think a hip pack is more of a must-have accessory in your group, Nike offers a range of different styles and sizes. Some are designed for sport (think: long-distance training runs or hikes) while others are well-suited for day-to-day wear or to complete a music festival look.
2. Reusable water bottle
A reusable water bottle is a small and simple gift that will get plenty of use. You can pick a sturdy, stainless-steel option that will stand up to your co-worker or loved one's daily commute and keep water cold all day long.
Or, choose a water bottle with a built-in straw and slider button that can be opened using only one hand—ideal for at-home workouts, treadmill jaunts or indoor cycling classes. Look for a BPA-free bottle that's dishwasher-safe for easy, low-maintenance cleaning.
(Related: This is exactly how much water you should drink every day, according to experts)
3. Cold-weather accessories
If your secret Santa gift exchange takes place in a chilly climate, there are plenty of great gift options from Nike that are built for winter weather. Shop a variety of gloves—some fleece-lined, others with touch-screen compatibility on the fingertips—as well as neck wraps and Swoosh-branded scarves. Or pick a pair of tie-dye cushioned socks that are equal parts fun and functional. If a single pair of socks won't cut it, opt for a three-pack or a six-pack.
For the ultimate cosy gift, Nike offers a fleece, faux-fur blanket that people will surely want to steal during the gift exchange.
(Related: Shop these Nike gift ideas for kids)
4. Nike beanie
A beanie is another tried-and-tested secret Santa gift that can easily fit many people and styles. Nike beanies come in a variety of colours that can work for everyone, such as black and white, Heather Grey, Golden, Chocolate or Moss Green, among others. Beanies tend to work well for secret Santa exchanges that have a budget limit.
(Related: The best Nike beanies to shop now)
5. Nike gift card
For a convenient, last-minute gift idea that never disappoints, opt for a Nike gift card. While it may not be the most personal, unique gift at the secret Santa party, a gift card allows the recipient to pick out an item they truly want. They can shop for shoes, clothing or training accessories, and find something they'll love. You can't go wrong with this one at a secret Santa party, especially since you can stick to a set price range.
Words by Emilia Benton