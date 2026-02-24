JuJu Watkins Just Launched Her First Nike Shoe Collab with LeBron James
Product News
This is the hooper's first signature-style LeBron NXXT Gen sneaker.
- The LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu is co-created by basketball phenom JuJu Watkins and the legendary LeBron James.
- The shoe is designed for comfort and durability, with responsive features to support quick cuts around the court.
- LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu features the bold and spotlight-grabbing Silver Lining colourway.
- The shoe debuts in summer 2026 on nike.com and at select retailers.
It's no secret that JuJu Watkins is a basketball phenom. She started her college career as the country's highest-scoring freshman in history, and she hasn't slowed down since. The first team All-American and Naismith Trophy winner is now adding to her collection: she's the first athlete to co-create a hoop shoe within LeBron James' NXXT Gen platform.
The LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu leans on the USC star's on-court expertise, with signature touches that show off her unique style while paying homage to her history. "Working with LeBron to co-create a first is wild", JuJu says. "It's built for my game, my story. Shaping something to share with the next generation of hoopers means everything". JuJu also said on Instagram that she's "beyond blessed" to collaborate.
JuJu worked with Nike Basketball designers to create a shoe that reflects her tastes while focusing on comfort, cushioning and durability to support athletes. The shoe is made for the court, with specialised features to support all the game elements for which JuJu is known.
This sneaker boasts a full-length Nike React foam midsole for a soft, responsive feel with plenty of energy return. That responsiveness is designed to support wearers as they make quick cuts around the court. The shoe also features Nike Air Zoom units at the forefoot for extra bounce, whether you're handling the ball or making moves to get it.
The design highlights JuJu's unique style and attention to detail with a jewel Nike signature Swoosh, thick 16mm laces and a quilted flower pattern on the interior collar and tongue. The back of the tongue has a "By JuJu" doodle, too.
The shoe debuts with the Silver Lining colourway, a bold mix of metallics that catches the light, making it hard to miss as you cut around the court. Expect additional colourways that pay tribute to JuJu's neighbourhood of Watts in Los Angeles, and to her new home at the University of Southern California.
LeBron calls JuJu a "great ambassador of today’s game", adding that "this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court".
The LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu will be available in the Silver Lining colourway in summer 2026 on nike.com and select retailers.
LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu FAQ
When is the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu release date?
LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu releases in summer 2026 on nike.com and select retailers.
Is the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu a basketball shoe?
Yes. The LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu is designed for on-court play. The sneaker features elements to deliver energy return, bounce and responsiveness to support your game.
Did JuJu Watkins create LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu?
Yes. JuJu Watkins co-created the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu with LeBron James and Nike Basketball designers. The shoe features unique touches like a jewel Nike Swoosh, thick laces and an interior flower pattern.