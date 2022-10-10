How Relaxin and Other Pregnancy Factors Affect Your Stability

"The thought of falling can be enough to make some pregnant people skip activity entirely, understandably so. But relaxin itself is unlikely to affect your risk of a tumble", says Proulx. "What could", she says, "is your growing belly, which changes your centre of mass and thus your muscular coordination. Your muscles power through to support the centre of your body and keep it stable. During pregnancy, they no longer anticipate and react as they should", she explains. "That does not mean you will waver because you have a bump. It just means that you should be aware of, and potentially avoid, activities that pose a legit fall risk, knowing the change in coordination could make your risk even greater".



"These activities differ for everyone based on their experience, but the idea is to stick with ones you know and love or make reasonable changes", says Dr Crawford. "For instance, if you like to fly down the streets on a bike, move to a stationary one to cut the chance of a spill. Sports like downhill skiing, rollerblading and ice skating are generally not recommended after the second trimester for obvious reasons, though you should check with your doc if you're an experienced athlete and want to consider continuing. You may find that getting out in the fresh air on a hike instead is enough. And of course, trying low-impact exercise like prenatal yoga or strength workouts for the first time should be totally fine" (and may even be ideal—keep reading), says Proulx.