Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Women's Basketball Clothing

      Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSocks
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Nike Standard Issue
      Nike Standard Issue Women's Basketball Jersey
      Just In
      Nike Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Jersey
      1,329,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      2,759,000₫
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      1,069,000₫
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      1,739,000₫
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's T-Shirt
      Jordan Flight
      Women's T-Shirt
      1,169,000₫
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      1,019,000₫
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Tank
      Jordan
      Women's Tank
      969,000₫
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      2,399,000₫
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      2,499,000₫
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      1,579,000₫
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Lightweight Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Lightweight Jacket
      2,759,000₫
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Anthem Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Anthem Jacket
      3,419,000₫
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Knit Top
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Knit Top
      1,429,000₫
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      1,739,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      2,649,000₫
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Women's Trousers
      2,759,000₫
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Women's Standard Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Women's Standard Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      1,119,000₫
      Jordan Flight Chicago
      Jordan Flight Chicago Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Chicago
      Women's Trousers
      2,859,000₫
      Jordan Renegade
      Jordan Renegade Women's Jacket
      Jordan Renegade
      Women's Jacket
      5,719,000₫
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Women's Diamond Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Women's Diamond Woven Trousers
      3,419,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      2,759,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      2,759,000₫
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Shorts
      1,169,000₫