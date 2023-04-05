Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights
        4. /
      4. Tights & Leggings

      High-Waisted Training & Gym Tights & Leggings

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      2,499,000₫
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      2,499,000₫
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Just In
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      1,119,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      2,759,000₫
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      1,169,000₫
      Nike One Icon Clash
      Nike One Icon Clash Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Icon Clash
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Printed Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      2,399,000₫
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      1,739,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      2,649,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      2,759,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      2,759,000₫
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      1,069,000₫
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      2,499,000₫
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Printed Leggings
      1,739,000₫
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      1,429,000₫
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      1,739,000₫
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      1,119,000₫
      Nike Yoga Luxe
      Nike Yoga Luxe Women's 7/8 High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Yoga Luxe
      Women's 7/8 High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's 7/8 High-Rise Colour-Block Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's 7/8 High-Rise Colour-Block Leggings