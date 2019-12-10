Nike Flyleather
What Is Nike Flyleather?
An engineered leather material that looks, feels and smells like natural leather, made by binding at least 50% reclaimed leather fibres together in an innovative, environmentally sustainable water-powered process.
The Greatest Advance in Leather, Since Leather
Nike Flyleather reclaims leather otherwise lost in the manufacturing process to create a material that's 40% lighter and 5x more abrasion resistant than full-grain leather. The process reduces our water use with a smaller carbon footprint vs traditional leather manufacturing.
Keeps Waste out of Landfills
In traditional leather shoe manufacturing, some leather palette falls to tannery floors, eventually going to landfills. We reclaim these leather fibres to create a material that's better for the environment.
The initial inspiration for Nike Flyleather was born out of a challenge to evolve leather into the performance material it once was—before the invention of advanced performance materials like engineered mesh and Flyknit. The key was to do so while still preserving the things people love about leather, like the look, feel and even the smell.
Another crucial factor lay in the desire to reduce the environmental footprint associated with leather manufacturing, which not only uses a lot of energy and chemicals, but also results in a great deal of leftover scrap material. The mission became not only to invent a better version of leather, but also to reinvent the material production process to be more sustainable.
"
Flyleather is Nike's most sustainable engineered leather, including synthetic leather.
Bhupesh Dua, Director, Materials Technology at Nike