The history and legacy of the LeBron Soldier Basketball Shoe
Product news
Check out the evolution of the iconic footwear over the years.
Original content published: 15 January 2019
Two generations of basketball fans have witnessed LeBron James' game-changing performances in the LeBron Soldier shoe.
The first, when the Cleveland Cavaliers faced a tough match in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals. Wearing the Zoom Soldier, James scored his team's final 25 points for a double-overtime win in game 5.
The second time, James sported the shoe in the 2016 NBA Finals. Donning the Soldier X, James led a comeback, rallying to win three straight games and returning the title to Cleveland. And while James installed Cleveland as the champ of the league, he also placed the Soldier on the mantle of basketball footwear legend for many fans.
According to James' Nike footwear designer Jason Petrie, everything about the Soldier line began with a clear focus: building a lightweight shoe that would provide stability and comfort on the court.
"All of it was built around giving LeBron lockdown, so we created a shoe completely based around it, giving him this totally protected, contained force for his feet", Petrie said of the shoe's secure fit.
"Playoff mode, team shoe, FlyEase, straps, laces—there have been different takes throughout the years, but it's always been another tool LeBron could pull out at any time. With the Soldier, many of those performances helped define his legacy".
With the imminent release of the LeBron Soldier 14 on 1 August 2020, here's a look back at the history and evolution of the LeBron Soldier shoe since 2005.
The LeBron Soldier over the years
1.LeBron Zoom 20-5-5
- Year: 2005
- Notable colourways: White/Black; Navy/Red; White/Gold
- Design notes: the DNA of the Soldier began in the Zoom 20-5-5. Born from the Nike Basketball Battleground series with a rugged look built for playing outdoor ball, the shoe's midfoot and forefoot straps would become the birthmark of the line.
2.LeBron Zoom Soldier
- Year: 2007
- Notable colourway: Navy/White
- Design notes: the Zoom Soldier was all about the overt straps over the midsole and on the heel. Zoom Air cushioning gave LeBron responsiveness underfoot, while the tumbled leather brought a dependability that LeBron harnessed to will his team to victory in the seminal 2007 series. Petrie said, "The Soldier line wouldn't be what it is without that performance. So many people forever connect that memory with the silhouette".
3.LeBron Soldier II
- Year: 2008
- Notable colourways: White/Black/Gold/Red; White/Navy/Red
- Design notes: created for LeBron to wear in Beijing during the summer of 2008, the Soldier II stands out from the full collection. The upper is free of the trademark straps, while emphasising the shoe's durability.
"We not only wanted to prepare LeBron for that summer, but we wanted players who watched him to be able to play on outdoor courts and not rip through their shoes", said Petrie. The traction was inspired by hardy milk crates and would inform other design elements, like the square perforations on the shoe.
4.LeBron Soldier III
- Year: 2008
- Notable colourways: Black/White/Varsity Red; Team Editions
- Design notes: the double strap returned, and Zoom Air provided the cushioning setup in the heel and forefoot. The shark-tooth midsole and the toe box added a fresh element to the shoe's look. LeBron wore the Soldier III for perhaps the most memorable buzzer-beater of his career: a 3-point heave in the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals.
5.LeBron Soldier IV
- Year: 2010
- Notable colourways: White/Sport Red/Black; White/Deep Maroon/Metallic Gold; Team Editions
- Design notes: with a suite of playoff performances under LeBron's belt, the storybook intrigue of the Soldier line flourished. The Soldier IV continued the line's entry into team colourways. "That team concept made us think, 'How can this shoe be more inviting to wear for all players?'" Petrie said. This Soldier included the first lion's head decal in the series, its face showcased on the tongue.
6.LeBron Soldier V
- Year: 2011
- Notable colourways: Cool Grey; Pink/White; Iguana/Black/White/Orange
- Design notes: after the IV, the Soldier line would take more visual cues from LeBron's performance line. Borrowing from the LEBRON IX, an Air Max unit sat beneath the heel.
7.LeBron Soldier VI
- Year: 2012
- Notable colourways: Wolf Grey/White; White/University Red/Obsidian
- Design notes: the Soldier VI arrived with a Zoom Air in the forefoot and heel, providing a lightweight, reliable ride underfoot. The asymmetrical ankle strap secured a HyperFuse upper.
8.LeBron Soldier VII
- Year: 2012
- Notable colourways: White/Venom Green/Black; Dark Sea/Pink Floral/Green Glow/Wolf Grey; BHM
- Design notes: the team stripped away layers from the Soldier VI, building a shoe that LeBron could wear at a moment's notice. "He was able to go out during that championship run and wear the shoe unexpectedly", Petrie said. "That's what the Soldier is for. It could be for a game or it could be a seasonal situation for him, but what's most important is that he feels prepared".
9.LeBron Soldier VIII
- Year: 2014
- Notable colourways: White/Metallic Silver/Black; Court Purple/Hyper Crimson
- Design notes: while the shoe included Flywire throughout the upper, its most important feature was in its FlyEase version, featuring an easy-on, easy-off entry system through the heel—completely doing away with laces. "It was an innovative fit solution that LeBron loved", Petrie said. "The design also took the Soldier in a new direction and gave us the confidence to experiment with some new containment strategies".
10.LeBron Soldier IX
- Year: 2015
- Notable colourways: Game Royal/Bright Crimson/White; Black/Summit White; Cargo Khaki/Sequoia Bamboo/Black; Team Editions
- Design notes: debuting an innovative strap system, the Soldier IX brought an additional lacing setup and Flywire in the forefoot for more containment. The IX also arrived in a FlyEase version, like the VIII.
11.LeBron Soldier X
- Year: 2016
- Notable colourways: Black/Black; White/Black/White; White/White/Orange
- Design notes: Petrie and LeBron wanted the X to have visual significance as an anniversary shoe. They wanted the shoe to connect back to the 20-5-5 and with FlyEase in mind, feature an easy-on, easy-off design. The result was Nike Basketball's first laceless performance shoe.
With minimal logos and a higher cut, the shoe struck out from the industry trends at the time. Then came the 2016 NBA Finals, which cemented the shoe's place in history as one of the all-time most memorable playoff shoes. "The shoe reinforced the idea that you don't need all these extra layers to play at a high level", Petrie said. "It redefined not only how we built his Soldiers but his game shoes, too".
12.LeBron Soldier XI
- Year: 2017
- Notable colourways: Black/Black/Gold; White/White/Red; Black/Grey/Orange; White/Black/Metallic Gold
- Design notes: translating feedback from the X, the XI increased the strap count from three to four and made the straps thinner so the foot could bend and flex more easily. The design team would also incorporate premium materials like leather to give it a more forceful court presence.
13.LeBron Soldier XII
- Year: 2018
- Notable colourways: Olive Canvas/String Gum/Light Brown; Team Red/Gum; Obsidian/Metallic Gold
- Design notes: does that X strap look familiar? Petrie and the team dabbled in a containment setup that took a page from the Nike Air Raid, among other silhouettes, to lock down different foot shapes. "The vision for that system is to give you the freedom to strap down the shoe anywhere that's comfortable, instead of being directed to adjust it in a certain way", Petrie said.
14.LeBron Soldier XIII
- Year: 2019
- Notable Colourway: Purple/Yellow/Black
- Design notes: the XIII was inspired by the gusset construction from the LEBRON XVI. The lockdown featured two durable straps with an adjustable slip-lock, allowing players to make more precise adjustments for a secure fit.
15.LeBron Soldier XIV
- Year: 2020
- Design notes: in the XIV, Petrie and the design team wanted to get faster, which meant reducing layers, getting the foot closer to the Zoom Air cushioning and replacing the straps with a dual lacing and toggle system. The result is a lithe, lightweight design that gives a smooth ride.
LeBron Soldier 14 release date: beginning 1 August 2020, the LeBron Soldier 14 will be released throughout Greater China.