Everything to know about the iconic Air Jordan XXXVI

Few shoes have built up a cult following like Nike Air Jordans. These iconic sneakers have been through several models, each with a unique style that earns fandom. One form of coveted Jordans is the Air Jordan XXXVI. These shoes channel the look of classic Air Jordan sneakers but with a lighter feel and more modern touches than previous versions.

With all the buzz surrounding the Jordan XXXVI, it's understandable to have questions. Here's the background on the shoe.