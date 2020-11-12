The ACG Guide to Peace on Earth

STEP 1: There's nature all around you. Every day, you can take heed and notice the small things you may have overlooked. The small weed growing in the cracks of the pavement is a part of nature.



STEP 2: This week, why not visit one of the nearby parks or other public outdoor spaces near you. You'll certainly have a rollicking good time.



STEP 3: Once a month, make it a goal to go on a hike or long nature walk. This will help you better appreciate your surroundings. Don't forget to bring a friend, two-legged, four-legged or even 100-legged. ACG does not discriminate.



STEP 4: If you've ever wanted to go to a national park, plan a yearly trip and make it happen. You control your own destiny. Although, if it's truly destiny, then nobody actually controls it. Much to think about on your trip ...