Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      1. Giysiler
        2. /
      2. Ceketler ve Yelekler

      Chelsea Jackets & Coats 22/23

      Dünya Futbol Kulübü Takımları 
      (1)
      Chelsea F.C.
      Cinsiyet 
      (0)
      Çocuk 
      (0)
      Çocuk Yaş 
      (0)
      Fiyata Göre İncele 
      (0)
      Forma Türü 
      (0)
      Renk 
      (0)
      Teknoloji 
      (0)
      Uyum 
      (0)
      Özellikler 
      (0)
      Faydaları 
      (0)
      İndirimde 
      (0)
      Chelsea FC AWF
      Chelsea FC AWF Kadın Futbol Ceketi
      Chelsea FC AWF
      Kadın Futbol Ceketi
      Chelsea FC Strike
      Chelsea FC Strike Nike Dri-FIT Erkek Futbol Antrenman Ceketi
      Chelsea FC Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Erkek Futbol Antrenman Ceketi
      Chelsea FC Repel Academy AWF
      Chelsea FC Repel Academy AWF Genç Çocuk Futbol Ceketi
      Chelsea FC Repel Academy AWF
      Genç Çocuk Futbol Ceketi
      ₺1.449,90
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro Nike Erkek Futbol Ceketi
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Nike Erkek Futbol Ceketi
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro Örgü Genç Çocuk Futbol Ceketi
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Örgü Genç Çocuk Futbol Ceketi
      ₺1.349,90
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro Nike Genç Çocuk Futbol Ceketi
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Nike Genç Çocuk Futbol Ceketi
      ₺1.699,90
      Chelsea FC AWF
      Chelsea FC AWF Tam Boy Fermuarlı Kadın Futbol Ceketi
      Chelsea FC AWF
      Tam Boy Fermuarlı Kadın Futbol Ceketi
      ₺2.299,90

      Chelsea jackets: not just for match days

      One of London's top-rated Premier League clubs, Chelsea F.C. is known for its signature blue and white strips—earning it the nickname "The Blues". Continuing that legacy, our Chelsea F.C. jackets come in the same iconic colourway for the new season, updated with subtle branded touches and bold away kit alternatives.

      Our range of Chelsea coats has something for every fan, whether you prefer hooded designs for extra warmth or water-repellent styles to protect you from the elements. Keep your cool during nail-biting moments in Dri-FIT fabrics that wick away sweat. Or go for Storm-FIT styles that are ready for any weather—because nothing should come between you and the beautiful game.

      Our Chelsea F.C. jackets aren't just designed to be worn on the sidelines. They're equipped for action, thanks to lightweight mesh linings and streamlined fits that allow you to focus on the task at hand—whether that's dribbling or defending. We're also making them with more recycled fabrics than ever, in line with our commitment to sustainability.