      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Bestseller
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Bestseller
      €109.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Sustainable Materials
      €139.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Sustainable Materials
      €199.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club FG/MG
      Just In
      €54.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Just In
      €64.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Just In
      €64.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Member Access
      €119.99
      Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
      Sustainable Materials
      €199.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Sustainable Materials
      €159.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Sustainable Materials
      €149.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Just In
      €69.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Sustainable Materials
      €139.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Sustainable Materials
      €44.99
      Nike Air Max TW
      Just In
      €159.99
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Sustainable Materials
      Roshe G Next Nature
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Sustainable Materials
      €74.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.