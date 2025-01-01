Lighten Your Load with Nike Running Backpacks
Nike running backpacks are built for comfort and convenience. To achieve stabilized construction, Nike running bags use strategically placed, adjustable sternum straps, which reduce bounce on your run or commute. A ventilated back-panel allows additional airflow, to reduce sweat build-up during movement. Plus zip-storage inside the bag keep your belongings secure throughout multiple compartments. For more running gear, check out trainers, socks and jackets, and keep moving on the track or the pavement.
NIKE RUNNING BACKPACKS & BAGS CREATE ON-THE-GO COMFORT
Experience lightweight, breathable storage with Nike running backpacks and bags. Featuring side pockets for convenient small item storage, and a hydration compartment with tube clip, to refuel while you move. With added reflective, external details, Nike running backpacks help improve your visibility at night. For athletes who need extra room, Nike's versatile duffel bags can be worn around your shoulder or carried by their dual handles. Designed for lasting durability, these bags feature a polyester body and polyurethane-coated bottom for protection from the elements. Make sure you have everything you need for your run, including running watches and sunglasses.