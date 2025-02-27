PSG jackets & coats: show off your passion
Whether you're training in the cold, repping your team or cheering on the Red-and-Blues on match day, our PSG jackets will help you stay warm. Snug tracksuit tops give a distraction-free fit so you can move, pivot and tackle with confidence. Full-zip options make it easy to shed your layers, while half-zip designs combine adjustable wear with extra protection. Or, opt for a PSG coat that keeps your core cosy.
At Nike, we believe young players deserve the same top-spec kit as everyone else. That's why our PSG jackets are made with Dri-FIT fabrics that let your skin breathe. Moisture-wicking fibres move sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused, no matter how hard you're working. And with authentically designed and badged pieces in the club's iconic colours, your PSG jacket will look as good as it feels.
Whether you're waiting in the dugout, warming up on the touchline or cheering from the stands, you'll need insulation on chilly days. Jordan PSG jackets and drill tops with our unique Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat. Plus, their lightweight construction ensures maximum protection without weighing you down. Opt for hooded designs for extra coverage, and look for generous fits that make it easy to layer up for the post-match cooldown.
The fight to protect the future of our planet needs us all to do our bit. Nike's Move to Zero programme aims to get our company to net-zero waste and net-zero carbon. We're not there yet, but we're focused on our goal. To play your part, look out for PSG coats and jackets made from sustainable materials.