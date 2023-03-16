Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Pro Warm Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Warm Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Warm Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      €34.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €39.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      €44.99
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Nike Repel Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Training Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Trousers (Extended Size)
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      €49.99
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT One
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €47.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      €32.99
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      €37.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €24.99
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Joggers
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Joggers
      €59.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      €27.99