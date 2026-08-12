Teen Clothes & Junior Clothes

(730)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
54,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
22,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
24,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
19,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
27,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
29,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
44,99 €
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan Flight Essentials
Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
24,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
19,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
19,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
27,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
29,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
44,99 €
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan Flight Essentials
Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
24,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
19,99 €

Clothes for teens and juniors: ready for sport and everyday movement

From PE days to weekend plans, our teen clothes help older kids stay ready for every move. Explore apparel that can handle warm-ups, cooldowns and the journey in between, with easy layers, soft fabrics and fits that let them move their way.


Look out for our junior clothing that features Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from their skin for faster evaporation to keep them fresh and snug. When the weather turns, water-repellent finishes help shield them from light rain, and UV protection adds coverage for time in the Great Outdoors. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece designs deliver lightweight warmth without bulk. Club Fleece and French Terry feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, making them strong picks for everyday wear.


At Nike, we know teen clothes need to keep up with their changing plans. That's why we have standard fits for a classic feel, oversized cuts for extra room, slim layers for easy stacking and woven pieces when they need durability. Cargo trousers, open-hem joggers and training shorts give their legs space to stretch, sprint and relax. Find full-zip hoodies and tracksuit jackets that make temperature changes simple, from early starts to late finishes. If they're looking for apparel that works beyond sport, mix performance pieces with lifestyle staples for school runs, travel and downtime. Breathable materials, secure pockets, ribbed cuffs and adjustable waistbands help make every outfit easy to add to their daily rotation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.