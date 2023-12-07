Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids At Least 20% Sustainable Material Shoes

      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Older Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Nike Infinity Flow Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Nike Infinity Flow Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €79.99
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 7
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 7
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club Younger/Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      €59.99
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.