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Kids' Green T-Shirts & Tops

(34)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
17,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
32,99 €
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Older Kids' Distressed Wordmark T-Shirt
Jordan MVP
Older Kids' Distressed Wordmark T-Shirt
29,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
22,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
42,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
64,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
27,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Away
France National Team 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
139,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Air Embroidered T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Air Embroidered T-Shirt
24,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Grid Blur T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Grid Blur T-Shirt
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
24,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
22,99 €
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
42,99 €
VfL Wolfsburg 2025/2026 Stadium Home
VfL Wolfsburg 2025/2026 Stadium Home Youth Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Top
VfL Wolfsburg 2025/2026 Stadium Home
Youth Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Top
79,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
49,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
19,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
27,99 €
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
49,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Embroidered Acid Wash T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Embroidered Acid Wash T-Shirt
29,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Sport Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Sport Shirt
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
19,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
24,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Half-Zip Long Sleeve
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Half-Zip Long Sleeve
47,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
22,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
24,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Graphic T-Shirt
27,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
25% off
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
20% off
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Half-Zip Long Sleeve
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Half-Zip Long Sleeve
47,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
22,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
24,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Graphic T-Shirt
27,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
25% off
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
20% off

Green T-shirts for kids: keep them moving

Whether they're taking it easy or pushing themselves to the max, our green kids' T-shirts keep them comfortable. Expect classic styles in breathable materials. Our cotton fabric isn't just soft against the skin—it also lets air flow, so kids can focus on their game. You'll also find ultra-smooth jersey options with the right amount of drape. When the intensity amps up, choose a design featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric moves sweat away so it evaporates quickly, and kids stay dry.


Choose a children's green T-shirt in a comfortable cut. We've got oversized fits in relaxed silhouettes. Think dropped shoulders and styles that offer a little more space in the body. Like to layer up? Pick from versatile half-zip and 1/4-zip designs. Keep them zipped up to lock in warmth or unzip for an airy feel. Look out for designs with thumbholes that deliver extended coverage while keeping sleeves in place, no matter how much kids are moving around.


Kit out your future football star in a kids' green T-shirt from some of the biggest clubs and national teams. They'll feel just like their favourite players in game-ready designs. Meanwhile, basketball fans can choose from roomy jerseys featuring the names and numbers of iconic players. Look out for options with small details that make a big difference. Mesh panels add ventilation, so kids will always stay cool. Plus, articulated seam lines create streamlined comfort, so they can move freely.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a plain green kids' T-shirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.