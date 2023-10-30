Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gifts At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      €99.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Hoops Elite
      Nike Hoops Elite Backpack (32L)
      Bestseller
      Nike Hoops Elite
      Backpack (32L)
      €74.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Nike Winter Warrior Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      €24.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €94.99
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €249.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Top
      Just In
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Women's Top
      €134.99
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Just In
      Nike ACG
      Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      €129.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      €114.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Artificial-grass football boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Artificial-grass football boot
      €94.99
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Peak
      Nike Peak Standard Cuff Metal Swoosh Beanie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Peak
      Standard Cuff Metal Swoosh Beanie
      €27.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Gloves
      Just In
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Gloves
      €34.99
      Jordan Apex
      Jordan Apex Winter Bucket Hat
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Apex
      Winter Bucket Hat
      €34.99
      Nike Terra
      Nike Terra Futura Beanie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Terra
      Futura Beanie
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Running Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Running Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Indoor Court Football Shoes
      €84.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.