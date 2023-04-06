Gifts for skaters: ignite their passion
Whether they're mastering their flip tricks or learning the balancing basics, our collection of Nike skateboarding gifts has something to get every type of skater stoked. Treat them to pro-inspired gear, from loose-fitting clothing that allows them to move freely to flexible footwear that provides plenty of grip on the board. As the skate season heats up, they'll want to turn to warm-weather options like breathable shorts and sleeveless tanks. Meanwhile, our lightweight sports bras will give skater girls all the support they need to perform at their best.
We've got a range of layering pieces to keep your skater warm when temperatures drop, so there's no compromising on style when they're busy doing what they do best. Oversized shirts are great gifts for skaters who prefer a laid-back look, while printed hoodies tap into the core of skateboarding culture: individuality, creativity and freedom. You'll find presents for skaters that are just as suited to the local park as they are to urban environments. Be bold with street-inspired designs—anything with the statement Nike Swoosh gets our seal of approval. Landing tricks never looked so good.
Set them up for halfpipes, Indy grabs and ollies by picking out styles with built-in pockets. They can relax and enjoy the ride with cargo trousers and jackets that give them secure places to stash their essentials—headphones, mobile phones and spare change have to go somewhere. Or, why not give them the chance to pick out their personal favourites from our collection by opting for a Nike gift card? You can choose the amount, so there's something to suit every budget.